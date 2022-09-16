KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.92

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.92 and traded as low as $55.10. KBC Group shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.

KBC Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

