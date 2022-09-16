Kalos Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

