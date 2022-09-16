Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.