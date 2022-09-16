Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

