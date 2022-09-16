Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.
X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $33.90 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.