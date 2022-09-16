Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $33.90 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

