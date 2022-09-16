Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

NYSE UNH opened at $522.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.