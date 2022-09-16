Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.



