Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

