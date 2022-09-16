Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.