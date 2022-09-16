Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG opened at $40.87 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

