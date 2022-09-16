International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

