Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,226.50

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,226.50 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,236.50 ($14.94), with a volume of 22870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245.50 ($15.05).

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,403.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,491.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

