Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $22.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.