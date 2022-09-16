Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $22.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
