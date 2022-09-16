Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

