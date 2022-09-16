Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

