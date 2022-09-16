Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 959 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

