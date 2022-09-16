IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 3,477 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

