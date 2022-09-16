IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.