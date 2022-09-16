ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.32

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 38076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,140,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 56,763 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

