ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.32

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 38076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.