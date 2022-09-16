Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.58. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 25,220 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

