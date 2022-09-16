Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $176.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.