HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $208.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

