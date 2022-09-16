FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Raised by Analyst

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.12 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

