Fluence Energy (FLNC) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fluence Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million -$162.00 million -9.73 Fluence Energy Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 0.64

Fluence Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluence Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52% Fluence Energy Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Fluence Energy Competitors 40 432 916 34 2.66

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Fluence Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fluence Energy rivals beat Fluence Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

