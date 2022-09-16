First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 436 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

