First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $12.09 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

