Finer Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.