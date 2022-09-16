Finer Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

