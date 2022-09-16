FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

