FastSwap (FAST) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.90

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a market capitalization of $131.90 and approximately $17,376.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FastSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap launched on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FastSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.