EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Graham Burns Buys 165,000 Shares

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,485.00 ($24,115.38).
EVZ Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.
About EVZ
Featured Articles
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for EVZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.