EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

