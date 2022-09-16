DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.