DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $132.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after buying an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.