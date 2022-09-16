DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 1,500 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

