DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Insider Jacqueline S. Everett Sells 1,598 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline S. Everett sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,985.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,402 shares in the company, valued at $351,264.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
