DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Insider Jacqueline S. Everett Sells 1,598 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline S. Everett sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,985.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,402 shares in the company, valued at $351,264.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

DLH Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DLH by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

See Also

