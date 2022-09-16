DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

