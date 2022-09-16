Danny L. Dearen Sells 656 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Up 1.1 %

AXNX stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axonics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

