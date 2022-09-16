Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.48. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2,556 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 9.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

