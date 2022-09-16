Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $195.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

