Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

