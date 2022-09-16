CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,581 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,581 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $13,185.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 537,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Down 0.7 %

CSP stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

