Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 630,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

