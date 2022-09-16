Citigroup Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $145.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NUE opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

