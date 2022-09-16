Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

