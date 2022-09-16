Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd Acquires 6,600 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) Director Michael John Hibberd purchased 6,600 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$14,982.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,798.60.

Michael John Hibberd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Michael John Hibberd purchased 5,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,100.00.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNE opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Canacol Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

