Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 294,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

