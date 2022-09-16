Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.75 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

