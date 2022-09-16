Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 548.86

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,633.

BP Stock Down 1.2 %

BP Increases Dividend

LON BP opened at GBX 456.55 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.96. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 296.94 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The stock has a market cap of £85.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.17%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

