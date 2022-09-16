British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $405.60

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 405.60 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 408.40 ($4.93), with a volume of 72323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.90 ($4.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

British Land Company Profile

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,199 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 3,363 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). Insiders purchased a total of 6,626 shares of company stock worth $2,959,254 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.