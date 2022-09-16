British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $405.60

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 405.60 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 408.40 ($4.93), with a volume of 72323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.90 ($4.95).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).
British Land Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 455.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Further Reading
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.